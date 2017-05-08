Nike What the Mercurial Giveaway

The Nike Mercurial has turned heads since it was first debuted in 1998. The cleat gives players a lethal step to baffle defenders and has featured some great colorways leaving fans wanting more. TO celebrate the cleat, Nike released a limited edition colorway that pays homage to 16 of the most memorable colorways from the past 19 years and World Soccer Shop is giving you a chance to win a pair.

The World Soccer Shop giveaway runs from May 8 thru June 4.

The original edition of the What the Merc cleat sold out in less than 1 minute when it was released in 2016. The popularity convinced Nike to release another limited edition run.

These cleat has a pedigree like no other. Check out some of the colorways (and think of all the goals scored) that went into the What the Merc and then picture yourself adding to that history.