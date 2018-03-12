Nike “What The Mercurial?” 20th Anniversary Boots Revealed

Made for the phenomenal Brazilian forward Ronaldo during the 1998 FIFA World Cup, the Nike Mercurial debuted twenty years ago and was built for the most explosive player in the world in a flashy blue, silver and yellow. Twenty years later, the Mercurial has gone through revisions, advancements and innovations as Nike’s premier boots for speed merchants with an eye for goal evolved. The second “What the Mercurial” boots, through the 2018 Mercurial Superfly 360, Is the latest and most advanced version of the iconic line, as it celebrates its past.

Like the previous “What the Mercurial” boots unveiled in 2016, The 20th Anniversary version has a silo composed of every design element from previous Mercurials over a Flyknit base. However the boots are completely clad in black. The medley of design elements were printed onto the upper as a 3D element.

The insoles have the Mercurial logo printed on over a silver design pattern, with the laces a tonal black. The Dynamic Fit collar gives additional support for the player.

The heels have a Mercurial wordmark on the right boot, with five silver dots lined up on the left.

The remodeled outsole has precisely placed studs on the forefoot and heel, for increased traction. Players can quickly accelerate and change direction at the drop of a dime with the updated underfoot.

The “What the Mercurial?” 20th Anniversary boots will come in limited numbers, with only 1,998 pairs available.

The “What the Mercurial” boots will come in a special black and white shoe box and complimentary shoebag.

The Nike “What the Mercurial?” 20th Anniversary boots will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.