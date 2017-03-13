Nike Unveils Tiempo Derby Days Collection

Nike Soccer dropped today special editions of the fan favorite Tiempo Legend cleats, the Derby Days collection. The new pack is inspired by soccer derbies around the world between blue and red teams, using two of the most iconic colors in the sport. The leather Tiempos get a black and white makeover with a version with red trimming and another one with blue details to oppose it.







Spec-wise, the Tiempo Legend VI shoes feature an internal 3D support cage that give form to the cleat while also providing fit and comfort. The supper soft kangaroo leather upper allows for precision passing and shooting, while the TPU studs on the flexible soleplate provide traction on firm ground.

Nike Tiempo Derby Days Collection will soon be available to shop at World Soccer Shop.