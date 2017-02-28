Nike Unveils Hypervenom 3 Strike Night

Nike Soccer has revealed the latest version of the Hypervenom 3. This new colorway, called Strike Night, is available in both the high-cut — with Flyknit Dynamic Fit Collars — and low-cut versions. Borussia Dortmunds main man, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang along with Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Tottenham’s Harry Kane will head to London on March 1st for the Hypervenom 3 Night Strike official launch party.

The latest colorway design offers a completely different look compared to the bold Electric Green/Orange Hypervenom 3. This all black cleat with red highlights is perfect for the players looking for the classic soccer boot feel.

The Flyknit upper and Dynamic Fit Collar (DFC) offers a sock-like fit, hugging the ankle for increased support. Flywire cables on the upper integrates the laces and offers a unique lockdown fit.

The boot is also offered in a low-cut version, which is perfect for players that want the same Flyknit technology offered on the DF version, but with a more traditional look and feel.

This primarily synthetic boot weighs around 6.4 Oz’s and contains PORON foam pods, which create a more responsive strike on the ball.

A brand new Hyper Reactive outsole uses hybrid studs on the middle of the boot to assist with cutting and lateral movements. Chevron studs on the lateral side help with players stopping and acceleration.

What do you think of the new Hypervenom Phantom 3 Night Strike? Get your pair soon at World Soccer Shop.