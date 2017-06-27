Nike Tiempo Legend 7 Unveiled

Nike has revealed the new Tiempo Legend 7 soccer cleats which have integrated the traditional premium leather with the revolutionary Nike Flyknit technology to achieve enhanced fit and comfort while reducing the weight by 22%.

The Flyknit is featured through the midfoot, encasing adjustable Flywire cables. Lofted and flexible Flyknit applications throughout the tongue area provide cushioned coverage atop the foot, also helping to retain the boot’s shape.

This is the first time a Nike boot uses Fit-Mesh tech, developed to help prevent overstretching of the leather toebox.

“Fit-Mesh is woven to act like a Chinese finger trap. The more pressure you apply, the tighter it holds,” says Vianney de Montgolfier, Nike Football Designer. “It is a floating lining attached to the raised biteline of the boot, not the leather. It helps contain your foot so the leather doesn’t have to.”

Soft, seamless leather is leveraged throughout the forefoot. The leather is fused with a thin foam that provides the touch and control benefits of quilting sans perforation. The heel features cushioned, articulated pods that hug the foot in place to extend the plush feel of the Tiempo Legend 7. A modernized Nike logo appears on the heel counter.

“There is not a single stitch in the strike zone of this boot. The Tiempo provides pure leather to ball contact,” adds de Montgolfier.

The newly developed Nike Hyperstability plate makes its debut with the Nike Tiempo Legend 7, helping shave 60 grams off the boot and ensuring multi-directional movements.

The precise traction pattern was refined through Finite Element Analysis (FEA), resulting in this specific mixture of jagged conical studs, chevrons, and blades.

“Tiempo has inspired tremendous loyalty from legions of players,” concludes de Montgolfier. “Improving upon a beloved boot was an exciting challenge. The new innovations enhance and compliment the features players already love while significantly reducing the weight of the boot.”

Nike Tiempo Legend boots will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.