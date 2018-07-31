Nike Stealth Ops Pack Unveiled

As many leagues around the world are preparing for the upcoming season, Nike has unveiled the Stealth Ops Pack. Sharp and classic new black colorways are coming for the other three silos in Nike Soccer’s portfolio following the debuting Phantom in the Mercurial Vapor and Superfly variants, Hypervenom and Tiempo boots. All each feature the same attributes as the boots from the World Cup-based Just Do It pack.

Both the high-cut Mercurial Superfly and low-cut Mercurial Vapor are both speed boots, and offer lethal quickness and explosiveness even in tight spaces.

The Mercurial offers a one-piece dynamic fit collar, with Flyknit construction offering touch and control. The Nike swoosh on the toe has been given a matte finish to help boost traction.

The outsole features a podular plate system for better responsiveness.

The boots also have a layer of protection with All Conditions Control for better ball control on both wet and dry surfaces.

The Hypervenom III is made for the lethal, agile goalscorer in mind. These boots have full Flyknit construction wrapping the players’ feet, like a second skin.

With enhanced touch and increased lockdown from the Flywire for the heel and midfoot, and high-cut dynamic fit sockliner, the Hypervenom excels best for lateral movement.

The HyperReactive soleplates at the bottom of the boots offers responsive stablity and a flexible forefoot, allowing players the ability to cut and change direction quickly.

The last entry is the specialty touch boot, the Tiempo Legend VII.

The Tiempo has a k-leather upper for a vintage yet soft feel. The boots also have Flyknit placed specifically at the heel and tongue for adaptability and support.

Nike’s Hyperstabilty soleplates for the Tiempo with Pebax material makes it light, but very responsive.

The Nike Stealth Ops pack is now available at World Soccer Shop.