Nike Soccer revealed today the Rising Fast Pack, which celebrates the stars of the future that were born in 1995 or later and are beginning to shine in the soccer world. Only these young players will wear the Rising Fast colorways of the four Nike silos, which feature Armory Blue, Armory Navy and Pink.

Mercurial

Hypervenom

Magista

Tiempo





The Nike Rising Fast Pack will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.