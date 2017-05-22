Nike Reveals the Time To Shine pack

Nike has launched the Time To Shine pack, with new colorways for all of their elite silos to celebrate the seasons’ pinnacle moment: when the sun sets and the trophy is presented to the winners. The new boots will debut on-field during the UEFA Champions League Final on June 3rd.

All the shoes in the collection feature a blue and orange treatment inspired by the sunset, with reflective swooshes designed to stand-out under the lights when playing during the night.

Mercurial





Hypervenom





Magista





Tiempo

The Nike Time To Shine Pack is available at World Soccer Shop.