by | May 22, 2017 | 0 comments

Nike Reveals the Time To Shine pack
Nike has launched the Time To Shine pack, with new colorways for all of their elite silos to celebrate the seasons’ pinnacle moment: when the sun sets and the trophy is presented to the winners. The new boots will debut on-field during the UEFA Champions League Final on June 3rd.

All the shoes in the collection feature a blue and orange treatment inspired by the sunset, with reflective swooshes designed to stand-out under the lights when playing during the night.

 

Mercurial

 

Hypervenom

 

Magista

 

Tiempo

The Nike Time To Shine Pack is available at World Soccer Shop.

