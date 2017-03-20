Nike Reveals The Revolution Pack

Nike has revealed the limited edition Revolution Pack, which brings Air Max inspired soccer cleats and indoor shoes. The most iconic Air Max models come back as the elite Nike silos for the world’s top players.

Mercurial – Air Max 90

The Mercurial Superfly and Vapor cleats feature a colorway inspired by the Air Max 90. Red and black accents appear on the sides and heel, with gray serving as base color. The MercurialX shoes (with cage and turf variations) showcase a similar design, replacing red with light blue.









Hypervenom – Air Max 95

The edge-cutting Hypervenom take the Air Max 95 look with black, gray and shock green colors. A reflective material is featured on the back heel, shinning bright in presence of light. The HypervenomX shoes mimic the design from their pitch counterpart.









Magista – Air Max 97

The iconic Air Max 97 come back to life in the form of Magista cleats. A wave design in reflective material is featured on the sides of the gray boots, which also have black and red detailing. The MagistaX show the same design, with a more blue-ish gray base.









Tiempo – Air Max 1

The fan-favorite Tiempo Legend boots take the Air Max 1 look, featuring a white base with blue accents. The TiempoX versions replace blue with red.









Nike Revolution Pack will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.