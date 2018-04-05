Nike Reveals Off-White Soccer Cleat Collection

Nike and artist Virgil Abloh have revealed two boots from Abloh’s Off-White collection: the Nike Mercurial Vapor 12 Elite in very limited numbers and a one-off Mercurial Superfly 6 Elite exclusively for Kylian Mbappe.

These Mercurial Vapors are the first soccer boots in the collaboration, which normally covers more fashionable footwear, and classics such as the Air Jordan 1.

The Off-White Mercurial Vapors come in a fetching orange similar to the launch colorway with white trim and text. There are also spots in fluorescent yellow, blue and white on certain parts of the upper. The sockliner has a very vibrant fluorescent yellow with an orange Mercurial logo.

The design conceptually is presented as though the boots were in pre-production. There are labels in plain white text, along with layouts across the lateral and medial of the boots.

“For this Mercurial, I was interested in bridging the gap between foot and eye coordination,” Abloh explains about the colorful dots on the boots. “All the dots on the boot represent an optimal place to strike the ball.”

White outline trim wraps around the front of the studplate, which is a translucent orange.

The shoelaces come in various colors, with orange as the default, and all are fittingly labled “Shoelaces.”

The shoebox and bootbag also feature a dotted pattern and pre-production style labels.

Paris Saint Germain’s Kylian Mbappe wore a custom-made Off-White Mercurial Vapor 360 for PSG’s 3-0 Coupe de la Ligue Final victory over Monaco on March 31. The boots were exclusively made for Mbappe.

The boots, worn only for that game, shares many of the regular visual features as the Off-White Mercurial Vapor 12, but modeled for Mercurial Superfly 6, with a mid-cut model with a sock layer.

Mbappe’s Off-White boots has his name and French flag placed on the right boot near the heel with Nike iD, and black marker text with “Virgil Was Here,” “Kewie,” “Mbappe” and ©2018 etched onto the upper.

