Nike Reveals Just Do It Pack

Nike has revealed the Just Do It boot pack, in anticipation for this summer’s World Cup in Russia. The Hypervenom, Magista, Mercurial Superfly 360 and Tiempo all receive a white colorway makeover, with some incredible and colorful soleplates.

Each silo has a matte white finish with a color-coded chrome soleplate and trim over a gray swoosh on the sides to set each other apart. A triangle with 32 lines for each nation competing at the World Cup is located at the heel. Players can also place their nation’s flag at the heel. The features each boot presents in the collection are the same as their predecessors, with each silo offering their unique traits for certain types of players.

Color-coded in a fluorescent yellow, the Just Do It Hypervenoms are crafted for strikers, with a clean strike zone and a soleplate made for quick changes in direction.

The Just Do It Magistas are coded red, and are for midfielders who control the game. The upper has 3D texturing and soft padding, good for controlling the ball.

Color-coded orange, the Just Do It Mercurials are built for the speed merchants, with its soleplate and upper adjusting to the player’s feet.

Finally, coded in blue, the Tiempo offers a k-leather upper with a great touch, and is built for comfort.

The Nike Just Do It pack is available at World Soccer Shop.