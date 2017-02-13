Nike Reveal the Hypervenom 3 Tech Craft

Not long ago, Nike Soccer unveiled the fourth edition of the Tech Craft pack, and today the newly released Hypervenom 3 has joined the collection along with its low-cut version. The Tech Craft edition features embossed Alegria leather for enhanced touch and a classy look.

The redesigned Flyknit Dynamic Fit collar is also present, using a dark green coloring that extends into the cleat. The strike zone comes in natural black, while the Nike branding is featured in volt green. The low-cut version is available for players who prefer a traditional sensation, with the same technical specifications from the high-coot boot.

The Nike Hypervenom 3 Tech Craft will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.