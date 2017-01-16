Nike Reveal The Hypervenom 3 Cleats

Lighter, faster, deadlier. Nike Soccer have revamped the Hypervenom cleats to take goalscoring to the next level; the new Hypervenom 3 were designed with a focus on two aspects of the game: cut and strike. A new plate and a shift to Flyknit technology are the highlights of the new generation of Hypervenom.

The strike zone sees a major change with the implementation of multi-layered Poron® foam pods integrated into a Flyknit upper. Each pod is 2mm thick and rate dependent, meaning that they create a dampening touch at low velocity contact and activate rigidity when striking the ball at high velocity in order to create a firm launching pad for a deadly strike.

“We wanted a softened, flexible upper on Hypervenom 3 and knew Flyknit was the best way to achieve this,” explains the boot’s designer, Dylan Van Atta. “By designing down to the pixel, we’re able to bond the texture only where necessary to keep it supple for comfort and touch.”

Hypervenom 3 leverages three meters of Flywire cables within floating channels that can be adjusted through the lateral lacing system, providing customizable fit for the player. A new Dynamic Fit Collar has been worked into the Hypervenom 3, featuring an agility cuff to mirror the up to 10mm offset of the ankle prominent bones and the extreme angles that ankles can be subject to by lateral cutting.

The all new Hyper-Reactive plate makes its debut with the Hypervenom 3, featuring Pebax® material in the forefoot and nylon material that provides support. The development of this plate took six years, and drew inspiration from Nike Free to increase flexibility and allow the forefoot to stay in contact with the ground while the heel is lifted during sharp cuts. The new FEA data-informed traction pattern is built for lateral cuts at sharp angles. Hexagon studs support rotation and push-off, while sidewall chevrons support lateral and medial traction.

The Nike Grip sockliner avoids foot shifting within the boot, which weights 196g in its elite construction. The Hypervenom 3 will be the first Nike cleat to use Flyknit technology in its low-cut version, a novelty that will surely be embraced by the most conservative players. The street and turf versions will also feature the main innovations, while also being loyal to their respective fields.





“This is a finisher’s boot,Every component of this boot was built for goals,” explains Max Blau, VP of Nike Soccer Footwear. “We crafted over 200 prototypes before achieving just the right balance for what players are trying to achieve. With a sharp focus on a ‘cut and strike’ style of play, we’ve built the ultimate finisher’s boot.”

Nike Hypervenom 3 collection will be available at World Soccer Shop on January 30th.