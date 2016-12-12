Nike Releases The Limited Edition Mercurial Superfly CR7 Vitórias

Cristiano Ronaldo has been awarded with the fourth Ballon d’Or of his succesful career, and Nike pays tribute to his 2016 achievements (UEFA Euro 2016, UEFA Champions League and the Ballon d’Or itself) with a special design for his Mercurial Superfly CR7 cleats.

The boots are named ‘Vitórias’, Portuguese for victories, and feature a pure platinum upper with a subtle blue metallic shine and an elegant fade that goes from heel to toe which highlight the signature speed ribs. The metallic gold plate represents the tropies lifted by Ronaldo this year.

The CR7 logo and Mercurial branding are painted in iridiscent shimmer, while the Nike Swoosh is featured in white. The heel shows the cleat’s name and the limited edition number.

Only 777 pairs will be available globally in early 2017. Shop Cristiano Ronaldo gear at World Soccer Shop.