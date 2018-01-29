Nike Releases The Fast AF Pack

Nike Soccer has unveiled the latest color update for three of their elite silos, the Fast AF pack (which stands for ‘Fast Audacious Football’, not that). The Mercurial Superfly boot is absent for now, with big news coming our way in the coming days. For the Hypervenom, Magista and Tiempo boots, Nike has launched Total Orange and Dark Grey colorways that will be used by the brand’s top athletes starting this week.

Hypervenom Phantom III

The HV silo featurs a Flyknit upper with Dynamic Fit Collar. Hollow pods and PORON foam in the strike zone appear on the textured upper. Flywire technology on the sides delivers a personalized fit. Hyper Reactive sole plate enhances traction and movement at all times.

Magista Obra II

The Flyknit upper and 3D texture create one of the most complete control uppers in the game. The Dynamic Fit collar has been redesigned for a less restricting fit. A redesigned outsole provides rotational stability and traction on firm natural surfaces.

Tiempo Legend VII

The Tiempo leather upper with foam skeleton creates soft touch and control. A Nylon backer and Fitmesh Lining helps to prevent the leather from stretching. Flyknit in the heel keeps things light, while Flywire keeps your foot locked in.

Added padding on the heel ensures a snug and comfortable fit. The Hyperstability outsole guarantees some of the best traction possible.

Shop for the Nike Fast AF pack at World Soccer Shop.