Nike Releases Raised on Concrete Pack

Nike revamped the Mercurial Superfly, PhantomVSN, Mercurial Vapor, Hypervenom and Tiempo Legend in the Raised on Concrete Pack. Inspired by the streets and brought to the pitch, the Swoosh colorway seamlessly blends a classic light grey and orange.

Awaken the Phantom. The new Phantom colorway incorporates all the best technology from Nike into a groundbreaking design. Fitted for precision and control, the ghost laces mold to the players feet to combine comfort and mobility. Nike’s patented Flyknit touch creates a unique feel on the ball for accurate passing and explosive goal scoring. In previous season, Kevin De Bruyne and Philippe Coutinho have been known to wear this particular shoe from Nike.

The Hypervenom III also received the new color scheme after most recently winning the Golden Boot on the foot for Harry Kane. The toe box is entirely wrapped in bright orange Flywire cable to create dynamic agility for fast twitch players. The HyperReactive plate allows increased traction and responsiveness for high paced situations. Lastly, the All Conditions Control gives players maximum control no matter the weather.

The Mercurial Superfly and Mercurial Vapor each have a dynamic fit under the collar to stabilize players on the pitch. The boot is wrapped in mirco-textured Flyknit technology like the other Nike cleats in the collection. With a matte finish and All Conditions Control, these sleek boots always create a perfected finish for any situation.

