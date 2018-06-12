Nike Pull Out of Iran Shoe Deal

Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) officials are confused and Iranian national team players left without soccer cleats after Nike withdrew as the team’s soccer cleat sponsor.

Nike pointed to U.S. sanctions against the middle eastern nation as the reason.

“U.S. sanctions mean that, as a U.S. company, Nike cannot supply shoes to players in the Iranian National team at this time,” Nike said in a statement. “Sanctions applicable to Nike have been in place for many years and are enforceable by law.”

Team Melli officials were left with questions as Nike had no issue providing cleats for the team at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil when similar sanctions were in place.

Nike can provide cleats for players who live outside of Iran and players that live in Iran are able to purchase the cleats.