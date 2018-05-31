Nike Premier League Merlin 2018/19 Ball Launched

Nike has launched the official match ball of the 2018/19 Premier League season, the Merlin. Some of the best players in the world will be playing with Nike’s most advanced match ball to date.

Nike’s newest Premier League match ball features a colorful palette of black, teal, fluorescent yellow and purple over white. The new Merlin reduces the number of panels from thirty-two to four, allowing for a larger striking surface. It is also the first match ball to feature Nike’s All Conditions Control (ACC), allowing for an optimal touch and control in all weather and pitch conditions. Constructed out of a latex bladder instead of traditional rubber, debossed grooves and 3D inks, this innovative ball is made for aerodynamics.

