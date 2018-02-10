Nike Merlin 2018/19 Ball Revealed

There’s a new official match ball for the Serie A, LaLiga and Premier League from Nike, as the Merlin returns. The innovative ball will replace the Ordem V when the 2018/19 season kicks off across these leagues in the summer.

The ball isn’t the first to use the Merlin name, as the Premier League used the Geo Merlin ball from 2000 to 2004. The new Merlin ball will be the first to feature All Conditions Control (ACC), making it optimal for use in every pitch and weather condition possible. Merlin also offers a larger striking surface, by reducing the number of panels from twelve to four. With less seams in the ball comes a more pronounced sweet spot to strike.

This ball will be constructed out of a latex bladder instead of traditional rubber a first for Nike. With debossed grooves and 3D inks, the ball will be more aerodynamic. The bright colors that’ll be on the ball will be an identifier for players, as some of the best in the world will be looking to create their moments of magic with the Merlin.

The Nike Merlin 2018/19 Official Match Ball will be available this summer.