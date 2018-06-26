Nike Mercurial Superfly Elite CR7 Chapter 6 Special Edition Boots Revealed

Nike has revealed the limited edition Mercurial Superfly CR7 Chapter 6 boots for Portugal’s iconic captain, Cristiano Ronaldo. The update is an alternate colorway of the CR7 Chapter 6: Born Leader boots, as Portugal prepare for the knockout stages in this year’s World Cup. Only 154 pairs will be available, for the number of games he has played to become Europe’s highest goalscorer

Modeled after the Mercurial Superfly 360, the Chapter 6 Special Edition is white combined with hyper jade, with a golden swoosh constructed out of a naval design and a golden ‘captain’s C’ mark over the lateral side of the boot.

The insoles of the boots are a vibrant red, with black accents.

The collar, laces and heel counter are all in a matching white, with the hyper jade in the same unique mesh effect from the Born Leader boots.

The outsole has the updated stud pattern with bright red-accented chevron shaped studs. The cross pattern underfoot Mercurial 360 has the pattern from Portugal’s away jersey, just like the original Born Leader colorway.

The red and green stripe pattern on the heel and Portuguese cross on top are elements also seen on the Portuguese away jersey.

The Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Chapter 6 Special Edition boots will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.