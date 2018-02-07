Nike Mercurial Superfly And Vapor 360 Revealed

The next step in Nike’s Flywire technology is here with the reveal Mercurial Superfly and Vapor 360 boots. Nike’s Mercurial boot line is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and the newest entries push the boundaries of innovation even further, crafted for the fastest players in football such as Neymar Jr. and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both the Superfly and Vapor 360 boasts technological advances, as the boots will wrap the player’s feet in Flyknit. Both boots will also be without soleplates because of the advanced Flyknit technology, eliminating any gaps between the foot and soleplate via the sockliner. Returning on the Superfly is the Dynamic Fit Collar, with a lower cut. Mercurial 360 also has advancements in the upper, as now Nike’s All Conditions Control (ACC) is now infused into the Flyknit, unlike previous boots that has ACC applied on top of the Flyknit.

Beaming in orange, the boots have precisely placed colorful and reflective studs in the forefoot and heel, inspired by the cheetah. The forefoot is crafted for acceleration, and the heel helps the players stop quicker, with better control.

Black Ms are seen on the heel of the boots, with a small swoosh on the inner quarter of the boots.

