Nike Mercurial Puro Fenomeno Released

Today, Nike Soccer has unveiled a new signature Mercurial boot for Neymar Jr., the Puro Fenomeno. Inspired by Brazil legend Ronaldo and Neymar himself, this boot celebrates the connection of both Brazilians with the Mercurial silo. Back in 1998, Ronaldo – ‘O Fenômeno’ – debuted the first Mercurial boots, changing the game forever.

“I was part of the development of Mercurial since its beginning and that boot was at some point just part of my foot,” explains Ronaldo. “It was an amazing project to be part of and the results were wonderful — writing a new chapter in the history of boots.”



“Those were the boots everybody wanted, I wanted them too,” says Neymar. When he got to debut with the Brazil National Team, he was wearing the Mercurial Superfly II. “I scored my first goal for Brasil in those boots, so they will always be very special to me.”

The Mercurial Puro Fenomeno pays homage to Ronaldo’s original boots, while also including some aesthetic cues from the Superfly II.



The iconic blue and chrome combo of the ’98 Mercurial appears on the lateral side, with modified speed ribs that mimic those unforgettable wavy lines. The black tips of the studs are another nod to Ronaldo’s boots.



The Medial side, on the other hand, is inspired by the Superfly II used by 18-year-old Neymar Jr. in his first games with Brazil. The bold graphic is emblazoned on the speed ribs, which also feature a volt coating. The words ‘Ousadia’ and ‘Alegria’ (Courage and Joy) appear on each boot, consistent with his style of play. Neymar’s logo is printed on the heel counter, sealing the design of his new signature boots.



“The partnership between Neymar and Mercurial is perfect. He has this characteristic in his game, he’s very fast, can abruptly change direction,” says Ronaldo, who is happy to see Neymar Jr. making his own mark upon the Mercurial franchise. “In football, the boot has to help you perform, not only be there as a footwear, has to be part of you, at your command. The Mercurial has this power.”



Ronaldo sees continued success for Neymar Jr. “I feel a connection with Neymar. He’s a sensational young man, very balanced, focused, already following a great path. I believe the most important thing is to never ever lose the focus on being happy playing football; that’s how he makes many more people happy — watching him play,” says Ronaldo.

The respect is mutual. “He is one of my idols. Ronaldo is one of the greatest and most iconic players in history. I’m really happy and honored to have played with him on the Brasilian National Team,” notes Neymar Jr.

Shop for the Mercurial Puro Fenomeno at World Soccer Shop.