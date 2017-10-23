Nike Mercurial ‘Melhor’ boots celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s The Best award

Nike Mercurial ‘Melhor’ boots celebrate Cristiano Ronaldo’s The Best award
Cristiano Ronaldo just won his second FIFA The Best award, and Nike Soccer celebrates the occasion with special edition boots for the Portuguese super star. The boots, nicknamed ‘Melhor’ (Portuguese for ‘best’), will be used by Ronaldo in his next game with Real Madrid.

 
The boots are based on the Chapter 5 collection, adding premium touches. The pure platinum and chrome finish on the CR7 logo and outsole represent his new individual trophy, while a unique 3D-reflective treatment on the Swoosh will shine under the lights.

 
The Nike Mercurial Superfly CR7 Melhor will be available in very limited numbers. Would you buy them? Let us know in the comments section below!

