Nike Lock In Let Loose Pack Revealed

Nike has unveiled the Lock In Let Loose pack for the offseason, featuring warm colorways inspired by players who spend their vacations playing on pitches and pavement. Latin American rising stars Chucky Lozano and Sebastián Driussi were the first to receive the new Nike boots.

The four Nike silos will showcase striking orange and black combinations, adding white and solar green detailing. The recently released Tiempo Legend 7 boots were the first to feature the new colorway, with the Mercurial Superfly V, Magista Obra II and Hypervenom 3 following today.

Small sided versions of the four boots will also be part of the collection, using the same design from their on-pitch counterparts.

