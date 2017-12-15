Nike Launches the Sergio Ramos ‘Corazón y Sangre’ Tiempo boots

Today, Sergio Ramos joined the likes of Ronaldinho, Totti and Pirlo in receiving a pair of custom Tiempo boots. Nike Soccer decided to honor his achievements, values and roots with the special edition ‘Corazón and Sangre’ (heart and blood) boots. The Real Madrid and Spain defender was heavily involved in the design process, leaving many personal touches throughout the final result.

The SR4 logo – featured on the heel counter – has been updated to incorporate a horseshoe to reference his affinity for the famous white Andalusian war horses (which also served as inspiration for the boot’s pearl white color).







A heart-shaped crest that transitions from blood pumping realism to cubist interpretation can be seen on the sockliner and boot bag. It includes the SR4 logo, along the names of his children (Marco and Sergio Jr.) and a ’90+’ detail on the upper right vessel as a tribute to his numerous late goals.







Said logo is featured on the heel, along with a gold-trimmed black Swoosh. The word ‘Familia’ (family) is etched to the side of the boot, opposed to a numbering of 4,000 pairs available in the world. The tongue of the boot reads “Rn’R,” for Ramos and Pilar Rubio, his longtime love.







‘Hambre, carácter, pasión’ (hunger, character, passion) were added on the medial side of the boot’s interior by Ramos. These three words represent the legacy and concept of captaincy that Sergio Ramos intends to leave.

The soleplate embodies the ‘Corazón y Sangre’ story, featuring a transition from gold to blood red.







Last, but not least, the laces aglets include tributes to Spain and Andalusia, along with the names of his children.

“After so many years playing football there’s a boot that expresses the way I feel and who I am, they tell my story. Every element here is personal. It is a dream come true,” said Sergio Ramos. “Corazón y Sangre — these two words are important to me. Heart is about my commitment to what I do. And blood is what’s in your DNA, what you have inside to become the best.”







