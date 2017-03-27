Nike Launches The Motion Blur Pack

Following the limited edition Revolution Pack, Nike Soccer has released the Motion Blur Pack, just in time for the Spring. The new colorways feature vibrant colors inspired by the fan-favorite Clash Pack (released in 2012), adding gradient effects to create a blur effect when running at high speeds.

Mercurial

The Mercurial Superfly and Vapor cleats feature a Red and White treatment with black branding, while the small-sided MercurialX is painted in Dark Red with a more subtle gradient.









Hypervenom

Blue is the color of choice for the Hypervenom silo, which results in a bold look to leave defenders fazed. The HypervenomX shoes take a similar look, using darker tones to achieve a street vibe.









Magista

The Magista get Volt accents on the Dynamic Fit Collar and back heel that stand-out against the clean white upper. Gray is heavily featured on the MagistaX version.









Tiempo

The back heel counter of the Tiempo Legend cleats features Electro Green, elegantly combined with a White base and Black branding. The TiempoX looks pretty much the same, replacing White with Gray.









Nike Motion Blur pack will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.