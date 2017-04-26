Nike Launches The Limited Edition Tiempo Totti X Roma Boots

You can’t think about AS Roma without Francesco Totti or vice versa, the Italian midfielder has spent the entirety of his 25 years of professional career at Roma, becoming a club and city legend. Nike celebrates this with the Tiempo Legend Totti X Roma boots.

The Limited Edition cleats are limited to 2,500 pairs worldwide, 100 for each of his 25 years of professional career.

‘Il Capitano’ (The Captain) is considered one of the world’s most loyal players, he often rebuffed offers from the worlds elite clubs to stay true to his unconditional love for AS Roma. He’s been Roma’s captain since 1998, and is widely venerated as the Captain of the entire city, being considered by many as its Eight King.

The boots’ upper features soft natural leather in a gold colorway, celebrating Totti’s achievements for Roma and the Italian National Team. The heel counter shows his name in black, same color used for the Nike Swoosh and secondary detailing. This edition features a signature, elongated tongue with the word ‘Aeterno’ (Eternal) on the inside and the Roman numeral ‘X’ in reference to his jersey number. The insole takes AS Roma’s main color and features a specially designed ‘Totti X Roma’ crest.

The names of his three children – Cristian, Chanel and Isabel – appear on the upper in Totti’s own handwriting. Each individual pair is numbered, with the count appearing on the side of the heel.

“When I thought about a boot that could reflect the 25 years of my career, I immediately thought of gold. This boot had to encapsulate all my values — my family, AS Roma and the city of Rome,” said Totti. “Nike understood straightaway how to create these boots.”