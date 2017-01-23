Nike Launches Men’s and Women’s Radiation Flare Pack

The second half of the season is here, and Nike Soccer has revealed a color update for their elite silos. The Radiation Flare pack marks the debut of the recently released Hypervenom 3, as well as dedicated colorways for the Women’s game.



Men’s Radiation Flare Pack

The new Hypervenom went through a complete overhaul, and features multiple innovations, like the use of Flyknit technology and renovated upper, collar and plate. Its debut colorway is part of the Radiation Flare pack, using Hyper Orange on the strike zone and Electric Green for the rest of the boot.

The Mercurial Superfly V, designed for speedsters, features speedribs for a customized fit and enhanced ball control. The Radiation Flare treatment sees this shoe painted in Electric Green with black branding.

Magista Obra is the silo for the creative players. The 3D texture on the upper allows them to control the ball with ease and send precise passes. This new colorway comes in Crimson base with black branding and some white on the contact zone.

The undying Tiempo Legend, with their super soft kangaroo leather upper, complete the Radiation Flare pack in Volt base and black branding.

Women’s Radiation Flare Pack

Noke Soccer is commited to support the development of Women’s soccer, thus creating specially designed cleats to fulfill their needs and help them show the best of their game. The Radiation Flare pack comes with exclusive colorways for Women.

The new Hypervenom 3 will debut in a Platinum and Hyper Orange colorway with some black applications.

The Mercurial Superfly V comes in a nice combination of Platinum, gray and light blue detailing on the collar and soleplate.

Light green is the color of choice for the accents on the Magista Obra silo, featuring the same Platinum base as the other boots.

The Tiempo Legend upper comes in white, creating an elegant look with yellow, black and gray detailing.

Nike Radiation Flare packs will be available starting January 30th at World Soccer Shop.