Nike La Liga Santander Merlin 2018/19 Ball Unveiled

Nike has unveiled La Liga’s official match ball for the 2018/19 season, the Merlin. Players from Spain’s top domestic league will be creating moments of magic with Nike’s most advanced ball to date.

La Liga’s Merlin colorway features dark red, orange, fluorescent yellow, pink and silver details over the white base. The eye-catching colors are placed to give players visual cues to identify spin, speed and trajectory on the placement of the ball when struck.

The ball also has 4 panels instead of the usual 32, for an extended strike zone. The Merlin is the first ball made with All Conditions Control (ACC), optimal in every weather and pitch condition. With 3D inks and debossed grooves, this ball is made for aerodynamics.

