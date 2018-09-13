Paris Saint-Germain and the Jordan Brand made history today by unveiling a shoes and apparel collection that combines the strength of both brands. The Nike Jordan PSG collection marks the first time the Jordan Brand has collaborated with a football club jersey and apparel range.

The PSG x Jordan Brand jersey will debut on-field on September 18 when the French club takes on Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League.

The long rumored collaboration between the two global brands is a perfect fit.

Nike has been the club’s technical sponsor providing their team jerseys, training wear, and apparel since 1989; recently extending their contract through 2027.

And possibly more importantly, the two brands stand for excellence on the field while making a fashion statement off the field.

“Jordan Brand and Paris Saint-Germain share a distinct position in sport and style, so to partner with the club is a natural fit,” Michael Jordan told Nike News.

The scope of the collaboration and how it touches both sport and style is evident with Nike sending over 100 exclusive boxes to a group of VIP influencers in the entertainment and fashion industry.

More: Nike Launch the NJR X Jordan Collection

The collection is predominantly black and white with limited (but impactful) use of red detailing on the Nike Jordan soccer cleats.

The white jersey contains a black, dotted stripe down the center featuring the PSG club crest on the left chest with the iconic Jumpman logo on the right chest. Similarly, the black jersey holds the same design with white accenting features.

The jerseys are built with Nike Vaporknit Match technology for increased breathability, lightweight feel and weather-wicking performance.

“The partnership between Paris Saint-Germain and Jordan Brand reflects the ambition of both brands to combine style, performance and innovation,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“We share many values with Jordan Brand, which is known worldwide for its sporting heritage and exciting contemporary designs. We believe it is a partnership which will excite our fans, help us to reach new audiences and enhance our global reach.”

The partnership marks the 2nd time the Nike Jordan brand has expanded outside of basketball. The Jumpman logo has featured on the University of Michigan football team jerseys since 2016.

Shop the Nike Jordan PSG collection now at World Soccer Shop.