Nike Hypervenom 3 HK Revealed

England and Tottenham Hotspur’s phenomenal forward Harry Kane has reached the remarkable milestone of scoring 100 goals in the Premier League. The 24 year old has scored all of his goals with the Nike Hypervenom, and to commemorate the achievement, Nike has provided a special pair of the Hypervenom 3 boots Kane will wear in his next match.

These special edtion Hypervenom boots are in Kane’s preferred colors of white and blue, with golden accents for the milestone.

Blue insoles have a “Keep it Kane” message in gold.

The upper has a blue half covering the front and outside of the boot, with white filling in on the instep.

White laces come with a gold custom Kane nameplate with the outline of a goal, fitting for Spurs’ record-breaking scorer.

A gold 100 is placed vertically down the heel over a swoosh.

At the bottom, the six cleat layout has a golden touch, with gold conical spikes.

