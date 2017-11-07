Nike Fire and Ice Pack Launched

Nike Soccer unveiled their largest collection of boots to date: the Fire and Ice pack. Players get to choose which version of the Mercurial, Hypervenom, Magista and Tiempo silos represents them better.

The fire boots feature a University Red, Black and White treatment. Neymar Jr., Philippe Coutinho and Marcus Rashford will be among those who represent this side of the collection.







The ice cleats are painted in Gamma Blue with Navy and White accents. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard and Leroy Sane will wear the chilly collection.







