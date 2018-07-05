Nike Unveils the Nike F.C. SS18 Collection

In a fierce new fashion lineup, the Swoosh unveiled The Nike F.C. SS18 collection that seamlessly links the streets to the stadium. The leading soccer manufacture showcased the look through acting models – Marco Asensio of Real Madrid and Ousmane Dembélé of Barcelona.

The lineup features three main jerseys in red, white and black. All three promote the famous “Just Do It.” slogan across the crest – a mantra that’s been long associated with the brand.

Underneath the chest ‘sponsor’, the words “Nike Football” are dimly written in a variety of languages completely covering the jersey.

This design motivates Nike consumers to be a part of a global soccer community that the World Cup currently advocates.

The advertisements accompanying the collection prompts wearers to spotlight the apparel in any range of places from the city streets to the coffee house. The summer series provides Nike loyals with a comfort fit for any occasion, beyond performance use. The collection also includes hooded jackets, hoodies, pants, shorts, t-shirts, long-sleeves, socks and hats.

The Nike F.C. SS18 collection is available at World Soccer Shop.