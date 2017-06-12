Nike CR7 Mercurial Campeões Revealed

In a year to remember for one of the world’s best for both club and country, Cristiano Ronaldo’s attention now turns to World Cup qualifying. The incomparable captain of the Portuguese national team will look to lead his nation to Russia and next year’s World Cup in an exclusive CR7 Mercurial colorway inspired by his homeland.

The CR7 Mercurial Campeões comes in Portugal’s national colors of red and green with an added golden touch. The boots have a tonal red stripe detail on the Flyknit material, with a golden Nike swoosh on the outside of the boot.

On the inside on the boot’s upper are golden CR7 marks.

The heel counter liner has a red and green stripe with the Portuguese shield at the bottom right in the middle.

Metallic golden plates and cleats at the bottom not only provide a speedy traction, but an affluent appearance befitting of the Ballon d’Or winner.

The Nike CR7 Mercurial Campeões isn't for sale, made only for Cristiano Ronaldo.