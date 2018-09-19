Nike CR7 Chapter 7 Launched

The final chapter of Nike’s series of boots exclusive to Cristiano Ronaldo has been launched with the CR7 Chapter 7. The specially designed Mercurial line began its run in 2015, and told the story of the Portuguese and Juventus superstar’s career on and off the pitch. The Chapter 7 is a celebration of the player and his famous number 7.

The CR7 Chapter 7 comes in red, black and silver. The toebox at the front of the boot has a graphic pattern of red 7s, with the heel counter designed in a homage to older Nike boots with carbon fiber patterns.

The heel of the boots are black, with alternating details. The medial side has a silver 7 graphic with Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature, Superfly360 label on the heel and a smaller black swoosh with silver outline on the upper. The lateral side has the Mercurial logo on the heel in silver, with the larger swoosh.

The soleplate is silver with orange transparent cleats.

The Nike CR7 Chapter 7 will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.