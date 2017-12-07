Nike Celebrates Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or With Quinto Triunfo Boots

Today, France Football announced Cristiano Ronaldo as the winner of the 2017 Ballon d’Or award, his fifth and second personal award this year. To celebrate, Nike Soccer has released the limited edition ‘Quinto Triunfo’ (fifth win) boots.







The Mercurial Superfly CR7 Quinto Triunfo boots feature a gold treatment, with the CR7 logo appearing on the heel counter, but not on the medial side as other editions of Ronaldo’s cleats. The reason for this is a special Swoosh that adorns both sides and features a bespoke movement effect that reveals the years in which Ronaldo has been named as winner of the Ballon d’Or award.







The soleplate features a premium metallic gold coating and silver studs. The name of the boots also appear on the heel counter, along with a limited number tag. Only 1,000 pairs of the Mercurial Superfly CR7 Quinto Triunfo boots will be available worldwide.













