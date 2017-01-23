Nike Celebrate Wayne Rooney With The Hypervenom WR250

Wayne Rooney made history once again when he scored his 250th goal for Manchester United, surpasing the mark of Sir Bobby Charlton. To celebrate this milestone, Nike Soccer has revealed a special edition of Hypervenom cleats, the WR250.



Featuring the technical specifications from the first generation of the Hypervenom silo, the WR250 boots come in a red and white colorway, the same colors Rooney dons for his club and country. A special logo celebrating his 250 goals with the Red Devils appears on the tongue, while WR10 is writen on the side for his squad number.

When put side-by-side, the pair forms the St George’s Cross across the uppers as a throwback to one of Nike’s most iconic campaigns, when Rooney had this symbol painted on his chest back in 2006. Wayne Rooney also became the all-time top goalscorer of the England national team when he scored his 50th international goal during the EURO 2016.

The sockliner pays tribute to the Wayne Rooney Foundation, which helps and inspires underprivileged children:

“I want the best for not only my kids, but all children,” says Rooney, who has three boys of his own, Kai, Klay and Kit . “That is why I started the Wayne Rooney Foundation. Every goal I’ve scored has been scored in Nike boots and I appreciate Nike highlighting my foundation with these boots, not just the record.”