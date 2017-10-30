Nike And Portugal Extend Partnership

Building from the momentum of Portugal’s World Cup finals berth in Russia, Nike and the Federação Portuguesa de Futebol, the Portuguese Football Federation, have announced an extension of their partnership to 2024. The partnership includes apparel for twenty-five national teams representing Portugal in football, futsal and beach soccer.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with the FPF,” said Bert Hoyt, Vice President and General Manager of Nike EMEA. “Nike Football will continue to provide the most innovative football kits and we look forward to continued success together.”

“It has been twenty years since Nike started collaborating with the FPF,” added Fernando Gomes, President of the Portuguese Football Federation. “Since then, the first team has qualified for ten consecutive final stages, including next summer’s tournament in Russia.”

It has been a great past few years at the various levels of Portuguese football. In addition to the World Cup 2018 finals berth and EURO 2016 championship in France, the Portuguese won the 2016 UEFA European U-17 Championship in Azerbaijan. They are also among the elite beach soccer national teams, with a World Cup win in 2015 and a European title in 2016.

