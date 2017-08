No colors needed. Back in the day, all footballer played with black leather boots, and Nike Soccer has decided to pay homage to those times with a new version of the Academy Pack with all-black versions of their four boot silos.

These are not to be worn by elite stars around the globe, but will sure make a fine addition for those who love a classic.

Mercurial

Hypervenom

Magista

Tiempo





