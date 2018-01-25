Nike 10R City Collection Celebrates Ronaldinho

Very few players manage to leave an indelible mark in soccer history, and Ronaldinho’s 20-year career brought the game to a new level with his ‘Jogo Bonito’ and charisma. Today, following his definitive retirement, Nike soccer pays homage to the Brazilian superstar. The Nike 10R City collection highlights Ronaldinho’s first footballing homes: Porto Alegre and Paris.

The Tiempo LegendX was the only right choice, celebrating the on-field silo that supported his dazzling play, but also his roots in the streets of Brazil.

“I used to play in the streets all the time, 24/7 with the ball on my feet. That helped me develop a bond with the ball,” says Ronaldhino. “We didn’t have video games, Internet and all those types of distractions, so I was always playing. I really miss those times.”







The skills honed by street play earned him a place in one of Brazil’s biggest clubs and his first love, Grêmio FC. “Porto Alegre is where I come from and where all my childhood friends remain,” he shares. “It’s where I became a professional player, at Grêmio FC, a club I still support. My first titles and my first-ever appearance for Brasil all happened in Porto Alegre too.”







His success at Grêmio caught the attention of many European sides, and Paris Saint-Germain was the club who secured his services. While playing with PSG, Ronaldinho achieved the ultimate goal of every soccer player, lifting the 2002 FIFA World Cup with his national team.







Both shoes, each dedicated to one city, share a red, orange and yellow samba stitching that represents family, music and joy. The tongue of the shoes reads ‘I play with music in my head’, translated to the native languages of Porto Alegre and Paris. A tonal 10R emboss decorates the upper, while Ronaldinho’s signature shaka hands are featured on the sockliners.







