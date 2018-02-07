Nigeria 2018 World Cup Collection Unveiled

The Nigerian national team are returning to the World Cup and will do so in style. A new generation of Nigeria’s young and flashy Super Eagles will bring some incredible looks to Russia, as Nike Soccer has gifted the Nigerian Football Federation new home and away jerseys and fashion collection for the tournament, all in the name of Naija.

Jerseys

Both of Nigeria’s jerseys have Nike’s Fast Fit Vaporknit technology. Inspired by Nigeria’s first-ever team to qualify for the World Cup in the USA in 1994, this white jersey has a vibrant light green feather pattern on the body, and black on the sleeves, certain to attract attention. The crest on the chest has been recolored and modeled after the 1996 Olympic Gold medalist team, with a black ring and green insert featuring the eagle perched atop a ball. White shorts and light green socks with a tonal stripe completes the kit.

The away jersey has a more subtle dark green with light green on the swoosh and monochrome crest on the chest. The full kit has dark green shorts and socks with light green details, with the special crest on the shorts and a single stripe on the socks. Nigeria’s contrasting colors and appearances for both jerseys brings a youthful identity to this Super Eagles squad.

Training & Fashion

Naija is the a best described by Nigeria’s people expressing optimism, pride, patriotism, confidence and exclamation. It’s in the culture to be expressive and boisterous, and what better way to exhibit that than with Nike’s training and fashion line for Nigeria. From the warm-up jersey to the travel suit, Nigeria has showcased a unique flavor that the world will see in full effect.

“With Nigeria, we wanted to tap into the attitude of the nation,” notes Dan Farron, Nike Football Design Director. “We built this kit and collection based on the players’ full identities.” Along with other members of the Nike Football design group, Farron dug into learning more about Nigeria’s players, “We started to see trends in attitude and energy connecting the athletes to music, fashion and more. They are part of a resoundingly cool culture.”

