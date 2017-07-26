Neymar Jr ‘Written In The Stars’ Mercurial Vapor Boots Revealed by Nike

Today, Nike Soccer has unveiled Neymar Jr.’s first signature cleats since his move to the Mercurial Vapor line. The new design is inspired by his life and memorable moments of his professional career. The Brazilian flag colors are amplified and used in the shoes, representing Neymar’s deep connection to his country.

Highlights with his clubs and national team decorate the upper, like his first goal with the Brazilian national team in 2010 and their triumph in 2016 Rio Olympics. Five stars stand proudly on the sides of the boots, reflecting Brazil’s World Cup wins.

Dotted geographical figures mimic Barcelona and Brazil, both of Neymar’s home grounds. Birthday references to his sister Rafaella, his son Davis Lucca and Neymar himself also appear on the cleats surface. Constellation figures represent the path taken by the ball in some of his more memorable and meaningful goals, such as his first goal in El Clásico and the legendary goal against Villarreal on 2015.

Mercurial and Neymar branding adorn the heel, while Nike’s Swoosh sits in white and volt on the sides.

His daring yet joyful style of play is further captured on the lace aglets of the boot, which read ‘Ousadia’ and ‘Alegria’ (‘daring’ and ‘joy’). A reference to his registered top speed – 34.7 KM/H – is highlighted on the design.

“I grew up wearing Mercurial as a kid, so it’s like a dream to have my story on this boot,” says Neymar Jr. “It means a lot that it’s not just about me, but my family and the moments I shared with great teammates on the pitch.”







Neymar will debut his new signature boots during this weekend’s El Clásico in Miami.

The Neymar Jr ‘Written In The Stars’ Mercurial Vapor boots will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.