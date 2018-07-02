Neymar Jr. “Meu Jogo” Mercurial Vapor 360 Revealed

Premiering in Brazil’s 2 – 0 victory against Mexico in the FIFA 2018 World Cup, Neymar Jr. revealed Nike’s newest customization of the Mercurial Vapor 360.

Fitting the strikers uncanny speed, Neymar’s freshest boot shines bright yellow with arrowlike, thin stripes pushing from heel to midfoot. The stripes are inspired by the Brazilian diamond from the national flag.

The cleats have a low ankle cut and a matching podular undersole design from previous Mercurial Vapors. The undersole’s responsive construction allows players to react quickly when sprinting.

The cleats are manufactured with Nike’s personalized Flyknit design to provide traction and control on the ball. All Conditions Control (ACC) also delivers ideal command of the ball no matter the weather. The back of the boots display the Mercurial title, meaning sudden or unpredictable.

Nicknamed “Meu Jogo” (My Game), Nike captures the Brazilian striker’s passion for the game and unique skill set.

“I got here because of my football,” said Neymar Jr. “If football brought me to where I am, if it made me conquer the things I did, then I don’t need to change.”