Newcastle United Release 2017/18 Home Jersey

Another season of celebrations await for Newcastle United upon their return to the Premier League in 2017/18. The Magpies mark their promotion back to England’s top flight with the release of their 2017/18 home jersey from PUMA.

Finishing atop the Championship table, Newcastle United will be celebrating their 125th anniversary with a simplistic yet effective look.

The club’s traditional black and white vertical stripe jersey returns but with a cleaner overall look. The stripes are of a uniform size and narrower than some recent editions. They are continued on the sleeves and back of the jersey.

The rounded collar with a 1-button placket in the front is black and ties in with the central black stripe of the jersey. There is a black shoulder panel that connects with the black stripe on the sleeve. The sleeve is capped with a black cuff. The Puma leaping cats are shown on the right chest and sleeves.

“We have worked closely with PUMA to deliver a design that celebrates our history,” Lee Charnley, managing director at Newcastle United, said. “The anniversary crest, simplicity of the design and the red numbers on the back of the shirt are just small touches that make it a special kit for a milestone season.”

Red numbers will be used on the back of the jersey. This will help the numbers stand out on the black and white striped back.

Newcastle United’s 125th Anniversary crest on the left breast.

The jersey also has a new shirt sponsor in FUN88 in light blue with white outline. The gambling company logo will only appear on the senior kits with the junior jerseys remaining unbranded.

The full kit has black shorts with black socks with white turnover stripes.

The PUMA 2017/18 Newcastle United home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.