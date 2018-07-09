Newcastle United 2018/19 Away Kit Revealed

In a blast from the past, Newcastle United F.C. revealed their away kit for the 2018/19 season. Celebrating the famous blue and red stripes from the 1995/96 Adidas kit, PUMA has revamped the look for a fresh new release.

Across the chest, the Magpies £150 million sponsor, Fun88, proudly displays their logo in vibrant gold, matching the club crest and PUMA symbol. The player names and numbers will be written in white on the back of the kit. The neckline is a modern U shape which differs from the classic collar of traditional jerseys. The socks and shorts of the kit are white and maroon, respectively, with matching PUMA logos.

Released under the social campaign #TheFabricOfNewcastle, the club’s special commencement features 1995/96 player illustrations of David Ginola, Warren Barton and Les Ferdinand wearing the new kit. In the background, the sights of historic architecture like the Tyne Bridge, St. James’ Park and the stadium’s Sir Bobby Robson statue can also be seen. Through this campaign, NUFC hopes to reignite their fan base as they continue their Premier League journey.

The Newcastle United 2018/19 PUMA away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.