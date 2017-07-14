Newcastle United 2017/18 Third Jersey Unveiled

Back in the Premier League, Newcastle United have revealed their 2017/18 third jersey. The jersey is part of PUMA’s Step Out collection.

Toon’s third jersey is a tonal black striped strip with complimentary gold details. The single solid stripe that reaches out from the shoulder to sleeve has golden PUMA Powercats on each shoulder. The round crew neck collar has matching cuffs in the same color. The chest also has golden applications, with a Powercat on the chest across from the 125th Anniversary crest the club will be wearing. The complete kit has black shorts and socks, with gold Powercats. The sponsor, FUN88, also has a golden sheen.

