Newcastle United 2018/19 Home Kit Revealed

Through a very subtle press release, Newcastle United revealed their 2018/19 PUMA home kit. Focusing instead on their star signing of Ki Sung-yueng, the club posted a gallery of photos featuring the FIFA World Cup Korea Republic captain.

The new home jersey will stay true to the large black and white stripes of previous years. The stripes immerse the jersey with four black and five white stripes only interrupted by the club crest and gold PUMA emblems.

In April 2017, Fun88 signed a £150 million contract to be the shirt sponsor of the Magpies for the next three years. The sponsorship is the largest in the club’s history and the Fun88 logo can be clearly seen in bright blue across the chest of the jersey.

Differing from the 2017 jersey, the new kit has ditched the buttons that make up the neckline and replaced the black collar with a crisp white. Black shorts and white socks complete the kit.

The Newcastle United 2018/19 PUMA home jersey will be available at World Soccer Shop once released by the club on July 26.