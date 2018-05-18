New Zealand 2018/19 Home And Away Jerseys Launched

New Zealand’s National Team has launched their 2018/19 jerseys from Nike. The latest All Whites set uses the silver fern as inspiration.

New Zealand’s home jersey is their classic white shirt, with a contrasting black swoosh and New Zealand Football emblem on the chest.

New Zealand’s national symbol, the silver fern, is articulately detailed on both sleeves.

New Zealand’s signature all white kit is a pristine, clean look, with black numbers underneath the swoosh on the jersey.

New Zealand’s away jersey is a solid black, with white accents.

The silver ferns on the sleeves also appear, creating a distinct look over the solid black.

