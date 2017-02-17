New York Red Bulls Release 2017 Home Jersey

The new looks for the 2017 season continue, as New York Red Bulls are the latest Major League Soccer club to unveil a new home jersey. The team have used their aggressive playing style and visual settings within the New York Metropolitan area as influences for this new look, under the theme of strength and speed.

White and red, the standard club colors, return with a red crew neck collar and matching red cuffs on the sleeves. The sleeves are in a solid white, with red three-stripe trim on the shoulders.

The left arm sleeve has the team mantra “Love Fight Passion.” etched onto the cuff.

The club crest rests atop the left side of the jersey, with a reflective effect.

The right side of the new strip is a first for the Red Bulls, with a design on a usually clean white body. A red diagonal striped pattern inspired by carbon fiber and progressive elements within the metro region. The Red Bull logo is in a smaller shape to emphasize these “speed lines.”

The back of the jersey has the mesh pattern commonly seen on recent adidas jerseys at the top.

The bottom has the familiar New York Red Bulls team wordmark, with the lined design interwoven. Red shorts and white socks finish off the complete kit.

