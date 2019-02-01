New York Red Bulls Reveal 2019 Away Jersey

The New York Red Bulls 2019 away jersey from adidas takes on a new look with a silver base complimenting the red and yellow colors of the Red Bull logo. The kit has been named the ‘Glitch Kit’ but the club.

Editor’s Note: After launching as the club’s home jersey, the Glitch Kit was changed to be the away look. The club’s red jersey (last season’s away jersey) will be worn at Red Bull Arena.

The silver colorway is a tribute to the club’s success on the field and a reminder to fans of the club winning the 2018 Supporter’s Shield, the 3rd in club history.

The jersey has a modern look with the silver tone created with alternating narrow stripes of silver and white. A splotched look is created on the bottom of the jersey by changing the widths of the silver and white striping.

The sleeves are a solid gray.

The v-neck collar features a solid silver front with red and white tape used on the back of the collar. This same detail is used on the outside of the sleeve cuffs.

The adidas 3-stripe runs down the side of the jersey.

The Red Bull logo is on the front of the jersey with the club crest on the left chest and adidas Performance logo on the right chest.

Adidas wrote that the design is inspired by the club values of Love, Fight, Passion, Glory. These words are included on the jersey on the lower left.

Shop for New York Red Bulls Gear